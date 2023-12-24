The selection committee has decided to feed Mohammad Nawaz, who has not played red-ball cricket for the past year, as a replacement for left-arm spinner Nauman Ali.

Mohammad Nawaz, who was selected by the selection committee, has played only 4 Red Ball matches in the last 3 years.

It should be noted that Mohammad Nawaz is also included in the 17-member national squad for the scheduled T20 series against New Zealand in January.

Another bowler of the Pakistan team out of the Test series against Australia

Nouman Ali, who was included in the Test squad against Australia, has been discharged after an appendix operation, he will return home from Australia soon.

On the other hand, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed’s fitness has also improved, he has also started bowling practice.

According to sources, after the fitness test on December 25, a decision will be taken on whether Abrar Ahmed will stay in Australia or not.