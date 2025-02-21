Karachi: Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir has revealed details of his conversation with Fakhar Zaman and said that the opener has suffered a side strain.

Speaking on a private TV channel, Amir said that he contacted Fakhar to find out if he had an injury in his knee or back. Fakhar Zaman told Mohammad Amir that it was a side strain due to which he could be away from cricket for about two months.

Amir further said that in the morning conversation with Fakhar, Fakhar Zaman said that he was having a mild cough, which was causing severe pain due to the injury and was also having difficulty breathing.

Mohammad Amir said that such an injury usually takes six weeks to heal, after which the rehabilitation process begins.

Fakhar Zaman was injured in the first over of the match against New Zealand and later tried to return but was forced off the field again due to pain. However, despite the pain, he was sent out to bat and was dismissed after scoring 24 runs.

Imam-ul-Haq has been included in the national squad as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman. He will join the team in Dubai today and is also likely to participate in the crucial match against India on February 23.