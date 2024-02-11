Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiator captain Sarfraz Ahmed says that wherever Aamir has played cricket in the last 2 years, the team is topping.

While talking to the media in Karachi, Sarfraz Ahmed said that Mohammad Amir and Sohail Khan are experts in bowling with new and old balls. Hopefully, Mohammad Amir will prove beneficial for Quetta Gladiators.

He said that for PSL, it is good if the overseas players come before the matches start so that it is easy to make the team combination.

Sarfaraz Ahmed while congratulating Mohsin Naqvi on becoming the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that he has done excellent work as the caretaker of Punjab in the last one and a half years, hopes he will improve in cricket as well. Will bring.

The captain of Quetta Gladiators while appreciating the performance of the U-19 team in the World Cup said that the national team showed a great throw-out performance in the World Cup. , there could have been an opponent’s bold.

He further said that at the U-19 level, the series are fewer, if their matches are more, the players will be able to come out better, there is no substitute for Test cricket, no format of cricket is better than Test cricket.