Karachi: The verdict reserved in the truck burning cases against the chairman of the Muhajir Qaumi Movement, Aafaq Ahmed.

The special anti-terrorism court has granted bail to Afaq Ahmed in the cases of burning trucks in Landhi and Korangi, while the Surjani police have placed him under arrest in jail in one case.

The court granted bail against bonds of one lakh rupees each in both the cases, however, he was arrested again after getting bail.

The Surjani police have arrested Afaq Ahmed in a case registered against unknown persons. Defense lawyer Javed Chhatari Advocate said that we will file a bail application in this case. Afaq Ahmed is not named in the FIR.

Earlier, in the special anti-terrorism court, the defense lawyer had argued that no evidence was presented against Afaq Ahmed. Afaq Ahmed did not tell anyone to burn dumpers or tankers. Afaq Ahmed has been targeted for political revenge.

The public prosecutor, while giving his position, had said that people set fire to several vehicles at the instigation of Afaq Ahmed. 2 cases have been registered against Afaq Ahmed in Landhi and Awami Colony police stations.