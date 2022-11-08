As the 2010 Twenty20 World Cup champions get ready to play India on Thursday in the latest edition’s semifinals, all-rounder Moeen Ali claimed that England has to win more trophies to be viewed as a truly outstanding limited-overs team.

England, who also won the 50-over version three years ago, has struggled to find its best form in Australia and advanced to the last four with a sluggish victory over Sri Lanka.

Moeen told British media that even if the England team has been outstanding and there has been much discussion about us as a great white-ball team, we have only ever won one tournament.

We can then refer to ourselves as a top side.Even though England hasn’t been playing their best at the World Cup, Moeen Ali believed they would peak when they needed to.”We aimed to reach the semifinals.

We’ve played well and prevailed in the past,” he remarked.”I don’t believe we played particularly well this time, but we won, and this team’s best is yet to come. We haven’t been anywhere close to where we want to be, but this is a terrific chance to change that.

“You always talk about reaching your peak at the proper time, and if you manage to get through it, it implies you can improve. I think we can win the World Cup if we play our best cricket in the upcoming two games.