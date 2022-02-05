Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the fascist policies of the Narendra Modi-led government had failed to “crush the spirit of Kashmiri resistance” in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The prime minister tweet, on the occasion of Kashmir Day, emphasized that Pakistan stood united with its “Kashmiri brothers and sisters” and was committed to the “legitimate” Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.

Urging the world to take notice of grave human rights violations in the occupied valley, the premier highlighted that India had committed “crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocidal acts” in Kashmir and had perpetuated the “threat of forced demographic change”, all of which was in violation of the Geneva Conventions.

PM Imran reiterated that it was the international community’s responsibility to ensure an impartial plebiscite in Kashmir.