According to Bhati media, Indian forces have clashed with terrorists in the Uri sector of Occupied Kashmir, in which several officers and soldiers have been killed.

Earlier, on September 12, the news of such fake Indian forces operation in Islamabad (Anantnag) also came out.

The Indian government wants to achieve nefarious political goals by repeating the Pulwama drama once again.

India wants to divert world attention from human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir by blaming Pakistan.

False flag operation is an Indian drama with which India wants to achieve more than one goal.

In recent times, India has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control.

On the other hand, Indian state terrorism continues in Occupied Kashmir, three Kashmiri youths were martyred in Uri area of Baramulla district.

The occupying Indian army searched the Kashmiri youth from house to house and martyred them under the guise of siege.