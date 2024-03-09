Narendra Modi arrived in Kashmir to tell the people how “fortunate” they were to live under New Delhi’s administration, nearly five years after his government destroyed the region’s minimal autonomy. Srinagar was placed under lockdown to quell protests, and government personnel were allegedly told to show up while rent-a-crowds were bussed in to hear Modi speak at a stadium.

Even some of the Indian government’s most ardent supporters in the occupied zone have become disenchanted with the government’s harsh tactics, even though the Indian PM informed the gathering that he had come “to win your hearts.” This was especially true after Article 370 was removed in 2019. The visit was probably planned to remind BJP supporters ahead of India’s general elections that the Hindu nationalist government had “solved” the long-standing Kashmir dispute—in India’s favor—as a former chief minister of IHK pointed out on social media. Of course, things really work out very differently.

The Indian Supreme Court last year approved of the BJP’s attempt at constitutional deception, which may have been accomplished by manipulating Kashmir’s special status. However, it is a misconception to believe that “everything is well” in the disputed area. The Foreign Office of Pakistan stated that “efforts to project normalcy are a facade.” How come Srinagar was placed under virtual lockdown when Mr. Modi was so sure that people in Kashmir would turn out in large numbers to greet him? Kashmiris obviously want justice and the democratic process to determine their destiny, not platitudes about India’s growth and tourism.

It would be interesting to watch how committed the new Indian government is to finding a solution to the Kashmir issue once the election dust settles. Although proponents of the “closed Kashmir file” in New Delhi would argue otherwise, Pakistan, the UN, and the Kashmiris themselves disagree.

In order to achieve stability and even bring down the temperature in the rest of the subcontinent, a tripartite solution involving Pakistan, India, and the Kashmiris is necessary, if the BJP and other members of the Indian political elite are sincere about bringing peace to the region. Will India’s new administration exercise statesmanship in handling the Kashmir issue and make a daring decision? Or will this tormented region still be haunted by the same obstinate mindset and the repression and violence that go along with it? In a few months, the image ought to become more apparent.