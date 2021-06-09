ISLAMABAD:Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the use of modern technology is a need of the hour to ensure transparency in the elections.

Talking to a delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum, he said Rawalpindi, Multan and Punjab Bar Councils have already expressed their desire to hold their elections through EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), however, other bar associations can also take benefit of the same facility and technology.

The minister told the delegation that the PTI government is committed to the welfare of bar associations and believes that the politics of bar associations should be independent, free of interference from political parties and the government.

Lauding lawyer’s services for upholding rule of law and constitution, he said the government supports the lawyer community because the national interest is supreme for everyone as for the bar associations.

“The government is well aware of the issues and problems of Insaf Lawyers Forum and the genuine efforts will be made to resolve those problems,” the minister assured the delegation.

He said the party members follow the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and any effort to sabotage the ruling PTI would be responded with an iron fist.

A proposal is under consideration to provide loan up to Rs. one million to young lawyers under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, said the minister adding that State Bank of Pakistan has been consulted in this regard.

Another proposal is being considered to include lawyers community in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and steps are being taken to provide Sehat Sahulat cards to lawyers on priority basis.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill and Advocate General Punjab Niazullah Niazi were also present in the meeting.

Among those who met the minister included President ILF, Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, Senior Vice President, Sakhawat Hussain Kazmi, Syed Sabtain Hussain Bukhari, Syed Riaz Hussain Kzmi, Muhammad Masood Khandva, Advocate General Niazullah Niazi, Mirza Asif, Qaiser

Abbas, Irfan Ahmed Khan Niazi, Saima Shajih, Azizur Rehman, Naeemul Hassan Awan, Malik Tahir, Tasawwar Iqbal Baryar, Col (Retd) Sajjad.