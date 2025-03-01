Bahawalpur: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has said that while appreciating the high morale and combat readiness of the soldiers, he said that modern projects have been introduced to promote education, IT and combat readiness.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Asim Munir visited Bahawalpur Cantonment and reviewed the ongoing operational preparations there.

Army Chief General Asim Munir was briefed on the operational preparations and training matters of Bahawalpur Corps, on this occasion the Army Chief appreciated their selfless dedication, high morale and combat readiness.

He said that rigorous and effective training is the basis of a soldier’s professional development and this is a prominent feature of the Pakistan Army to deal with modern combat challenges.

According to the ISPR, the Army Chief inaugurated the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Invista Cholistan and the Integrated Combat Simulator Arena.

He said that these modern projects have been introduced to promote medical education, information technology and war preparedness.

The Army Chief also met students of various universities in Bahawalpur and highlighted the commitment of the Pakistan Army in the education and development of the youth.

He exhorted the students to move forward with hard work and dedication in the field of education and said that they should enhance their skills and play a full role in national development.

Earlier, on his arrival in Bahawalpur, Corps Commander Bahawalpur welcomed the Army Chief.