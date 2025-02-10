After January, the first month of 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra continues to dominate in February. However, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has made a surprising entry in the popularity list. Interestingly, this Xiaomi device has not yet been released to consumers.

The list of smartphones that were trending last week is as follows:

According to the list, the Samsung S25 Ultra is at the first place while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is at the second place.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is at the third place, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is at the fourth place, the Vivo T50 is at the fifth place and the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is at the sixth place.

The Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro is at the seventh place, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is at the eighth place, the Nothing Phone (3) Pro is at the ninth place and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G (Global) is at the 10th place.