Mobile phone service was partially restored in various cities of the country.

According to the Ministry of Interior, mobile phone service has been restored in Bhakkar, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Taxila, Gujar Khan Chakri.

The Ministry of Interior said that the service has also been partially restored in the Loralai, Sibi, and Jhal Magsi areas of Balochistan.

The Ministry of Interior says that the service has been restored in the cities of Sindh province, but the service will remain suspended in Karachi.

Mobile phone service temporarily suspended across the country

It should be noted that on the occasion of the general elections in the country, mobile phone and internet services remain closed throughout the country.

Candidates and voters faced difficulties due to the suspension of mobile phone and internet services