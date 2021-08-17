ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday ordered that the mobile phone service should be suspended on 10th of the holy month of Muharram only when it was necessary.

He was chairing a high-level meeting held at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad to assess the arrangements made to ensure security during the holy month.

Heads of different law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) and interior secretary attended the meeting. The minister was told that a special Cell had been set up at the ministry to monitor the law and order situation in the country round the clock, particularly on 10th.

Telling representatives of the LEAs that security would remain on a high alert on the Ashura Day, he directed them to ensure maintenance of peace on the day. “At the same time, make sure that security arrangements do not create inconvenience for the people,” Rashid ordered.

He assured governments of all the four provinces that the Center would provide them all possible support in this regard. Speaking on the occasion, secretary interior said, “Personnel of a special Force, called Civil Armed Forces, have been assigned duties to assist the LEAs in maintaining law and order situation. And special steps have been taken to prevent violence in sensitive areas.”