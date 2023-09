Business on the Pakistan Stock Exchange was mixed on the first day of the week.

During the business day, the 100 index remained in the band of 245 points, but at the close of business, the Hundred index closed at 45803 with an increase of 49 points.

The 100 index reached a high of 45907 and a low of 45662.

10.34 million shares worth 3.29 billion rupees were traded in the stock market.

Market capitalization decreased by Rs 9 billion to Rs 6763 billion.