ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said effective prevention of misuse of the criminal law could be debated instead of

opposing its existence.



Fawad, in a tweet, said, the defamation was dealt with under civil law but false accusation and ridiculing was the well-defined Islamic laws with strict recommended penalties for the violators.



Referring to the Surah Al-Nissa (The Women Chapter) of the Holy Qura’an, the minister said leveling false accusations against women had a penalty and there was no justification to say the criminal law was inappropriate.