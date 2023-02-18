Six people were killed by a gunman on Friday in the southern US state of Mississippi, leading President Joe Biden to make another plea for stricter gun laws just days after making one following a deadly shooting at a university.

Local media said that police in Mississippi said a guy shot and killed a person at a business in the small town of Arkabutla before killing a woman at a residence nearby.

Later, revealed that the woman was his ex-wife, citing the county sheriff.

Officers found two more males dead nearby after following his vehicle to a house that was subsequently confirmed to belong to the suspect, according to Sheriff Brad Lance.

The fifth and sixth victims, a man and a woman, were discovered shot to death at a nearby home and may have been related to the suspect, who was apprehended as he tried to flee, according to Lance.

In a Facebook post, the Tate County Sheriff’s Office named the alleged gunman as 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum and stated that he was in arrest and facing first-degree murder charges.

Mississippi’s Tate Reeves tweeted that he has been briefed on the matter.

“We now think he acted alone. His motivation is unclear, “Reeves stated.

Please offer prayers right now for the victims of this awful incident and their families.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff of Tate County, where Arkabutla is situated, took on the case.