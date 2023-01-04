KARACHI: After two years of fighting cancer, Mishal Bukhari, a talk show host for the Aap TV station, passed away on Tuesday. She was 38.

Her husband, Bol TV anchor Ameer Abbas, wrote on Twitter, “My wife, journalist Mishal Bukhari, a lovely heart, an unmatched personality, an exceedingly patient, amazingly strong woman, left an unspeakable shock after beating cancer for two years.

At Jamia Al-Muntazar in Lahore, Ms. Bukhari’s funeral prayers will be offered on Wednesday (today) at 1pm.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed sorrow at the passing, saying in a message of condolence that Ms. Bukhari was very saddened by the news and that her contributions to the media business would never be forgotten.

She co-hosted the conversation show Aap Kay Muqabil with senior journalist Rauf Klasra, who called her passing a “great loss.” “Deeply grieved by Mishal Bukhari’s passing… He tweeted, “Such a good and wonderful person.