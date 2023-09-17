After the death of her pet dog, Pakistani actress and model Meerab Ali requested prayers from her fans on a social media post, on which users criticized the actress, after which Meereb expressed her sorrow over this behavior.

Merib shared a post with her dog on Instagram in which she sadly announced that her pet dog named ‘Toco’ had passed away suddenly.

In a post shared a day ago, the actress wrote, “It is with great sadness that I announce that this morning my family’s closest friend Toko passed away suddenly. He was sick but we were sure he would be fine.”

Merib further wrote, ‘Please pray for our Toko, today one of our family member is separated from us.’

After this post, social media users criticized and started trolling Merib, users made very personal comments on the post, on which Merib took heart and posted a story on Instagram and slammed all the trollers.

She responded to the Instagram story saying, “I apologize for asking people to pray for our pet dog that we considered our family.”