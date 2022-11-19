Two days after being abducted, a young girl’s tortured body was discovered in Quaidabad, a neighbourhood of Karachi. The family of the missing seven-year-old girl claimed that when they reported her disappearance to authorities, nothing was done.According to the family, they delayed filing a FIR for two days rather than attempting to locate and recover her.

In Landhi’s Muslimabad Colony, the body was discovered by her family with signs of torture at a waste dump close to a construction site.The victim lived in the Quaidabad area. She vanished on Wednesday after leaving her brother’s home to go play.The girl was raped before she was strangled to death, and there were also signs of torture on her body, according to a preliminary post-mortem report at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi where the body was taken by the family. Later, the family received the body to be buried.

The third victim out of six sisters. Her dad runs a fruit stand. After her body was found, her family and other loved ones protested and urged the government to take action to protect girls so that the same thing wouldn’t happen to someone else’s daughter.

Her family claims that she vanished while she was in front of her brother’s house, which is close to where she lived. She apparently left the house without her slippers on, which suggests that she was outside when she was kidnapped, according to her father.

The unfortunate father claimed, “For two days, the cops avoided registering a FIR.” It was assumed that she had been abducted when she wasn’t discovered until Wednesday night.

The father complained about the police attitude, saying that they only wanted his mobile phone number and the name of his missing daughter to complete paperwork, and that they then requested him to leave the police station and promised to let him know if they discovered the girl.