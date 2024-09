Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain Strengthens Pakistan-Oman Ties in Key Meeting with Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, met with Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Pakistan, H.E. Fahad Bin Sulaiman Bin Khalaf Alkharusi, to bolster bilateral cooperation and foster strategic partnerships.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain emphasised, “Pakistan values its historic ties with Oman and seeks to expand cooperation in key sectors, driving mutual growth and prosperity.”

Ambassador Fahad Bin Sulaiman reiterated Oman’s commitment to strengthening relations, stating, “Our partnership with Pakistan is vital for regional stability and development.”

Today’s meeting reinforces the growing Pakistan-Oman partnership, paving the way for future collaborations.