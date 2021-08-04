ISLAMABAD, The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers

Conference has decided to keep the educational institutions open with 50

percent attendance.

The meeting decided that all educational institutions will remain open

in Punjab while educational institutions will remain closed in the most

affected areas including Sindh.

It was decided in the meeting to continue all the examinations of the

board. The next Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference will be

held on August 25.

It was decided in the huddle that the Covid-19 vaccination would be

mandatory for students over 18 years of age. And disciplinary action

would be taken against the unvaccinated teachers. However, it was

decided that educational institutes would remain open.

The conference was held in Islamabad on Wednesday under the aegis of the

National Command and Operation Centre headed by Education Minister

Shafqat Mehmood. The meeting was attended by all provincial education

ministers, members of NCOC, and health and education department

officials.

Addressing the media persons in Islamabad, Shafqat Mehmood said, “We

have decided to give five percent additional numbers on selective

subjects on the proportionality of elective subjects’ exams of Grade 9

to Grade 12.”

“There would be no restrictions on universities and intermediate

colleges. NCOC expressed that college students have reached 83 percent

vaccination. NCOC requested all ministers to pace up the vaccine rollout

in respective provinces and complete it by August 31,” Shafqat Mehmood

said. He appealed to students and their parents to adhere to the

coronavirus SOPs.

Earlier, the Sindh government opposed the idea of reopening schools as

Provincial Education Minister Saeed Ghani said educational institutes

will remain completely closed until August 08 in the province.

“We will be reviewing the situation after August 08,” he said adding

that the COVID situation in the province, especially in Karachi, was

alarming.

“The remaining papers of intermediate part-II could only be taken after

improvement in the situation,” he said adding that they were in no

position to open educational institutes after a recent spike in COVID

cases in Karachi and Hyderabad.