ISLAMABAD, The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers
Conference has decided to keep the educational institutions open with 50
percent attendance.
The meeting decided that all educational institutions will remain open
in Punjab while educational institutions will remain closed in the most
affected areas including Sindh.
It was decided in the meeting to continue all the examinations of the
board. The next Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference will be
held on August 25.
It was decided in the huddle that the Covid-19 vaccination would be
mandatory for students over 18 years of age. And disciplinary action
would be taken against the unvaccinated teachers. However, it was
decided that educational institutes would remain open.
The conference was held in Islamabad on Wednesday under the aegis of the
National Command and Operation Centre headed by Education Minister
Shafqat Mehmood. The meeting was attended by all provincial education
ministers, members of NCOC, and health and education department
officials.
Addressing the media persons in Islamabad, Shafqat Mehmood said, “We
have decided to give five percent additional numbers on selective
subjects on the proportionality of elective subjects’ exams of Grade 9
to Grade 12.”
“There would be no restrictions on universities and intermediate
colleges. NCOC expressed that college students have reached 83 percent
vaccination. NCOC requested all ministers to pace up the vaccine rollout
in respective provinces and complete it by August 31,” Shafqat Mehmood
said. He appealed to students and their parents to adhere to the
coronavirus SOPs.
Earlier, the Sindh government opposed the idea of reopening schools as
Provincial Education Minister Saeed Ghani said educational institutes
will remain completely closed until August 08 in the province.
“We will be reviewing the situation after August 08,” he said adding
that the COVID situation in the province, especially in Karachi, was
alarming.
“The remaining papers of intermediate part-II could only be taken after
improvement in the situation,” he said adding that they were in no
position to open educational institutes after a recent spike in COVID
cases in Karachi and Hyderabad.