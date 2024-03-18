ISLAMABAD: The federal government has issued a new travel policy for ministers and government officials to travel abroad.

The federal government has issued a foreign travel policy for federal ministers and government officials in the light of cabinet decisions, according to which government officials are prohibited from staying in five-star hotels during their foreign visits, while support staff outside the country have been banned. There will also be a ban on traveling to the country.

In the new policy, it has been made mandatory to take the permission of the austerity committee to travel abroad in the absence of an unavoidable situation, in addition to this, a ban has been imposed on the trips of the federal minister and the secretary abroad at the same time, for exemption from the ban. The concerned minister or division has to take permission from the Prime Minister.

According to the documents, the federal minister, minister of state, advisers and assistants will be authorized to make 3 visits to foreign countries in a year, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce will be exempted from this restriction.

According to the documents, the President, Chief Justice, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Service Chiefs will be entitled to first class travel facilities while the Prime Minister, Senate Chairman, Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister, Federal Ministers and Minister of State will be entitled to business class travel. will be authorized.

In the policy, PIA has been given first priority for foreign visits, while permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs has been made mandatory for visiting India.