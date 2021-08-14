KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Works and Services Zia Abbas Shah has said that all ongoing development schemes should be completed on time while the use of quality materials in development projects should be ensured.



He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting convened to review the performance of ongoing development schemes in the province. Provincial Minister for Works and Services Zia Abbas Shah said the purpose of the meeting was to further improve communication between public representatives and the department.



He said that PPP has always given priority to public service. It is our mission to provide facilities to the people at their doorstep. In this regard, development projects should be completed as soon as possible in the public interest. On the occasion, Secretary Works and Services Department Imran Atta Somoroo gave a briefing on the ongoing development projects under the department.



Talking on the occasion, the provincial minister issued a clear directive that the schemes for which 100% funds have been released should be completed by September 15, 2021 while the schemes for which 50% funds have been released should be completed by 31st December 2021.



Apart from this, the schemes for which more than 25% funds have been released so far should be completed by 31st March 2022 in any case. Any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all, he added. Syed Zia Abbas Shah further said that the development projects approved in the budget of the current financial year should also be started soon.



He urged the participants to complete all the steps keeping in view the merit and transparency. Zia Abbas Shah took notice of the delay in the ongoing development project by MNAs and MPAs and directed then Secretary Works and Services to immediately inquire from the concerned engineers in this regard. On the occasion, the Secretary Works and Services said that the tender process for new projects would be started from September 2021.