ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Technology Shiza Fatima has admitted the slow speed of the internet in the country.

Addressing the National Broadband Network Forum in Islamabad, the Minister of State said that the internet speed in the country is low, the fiberization policy and 5G will improve the internet situation.

The Minister of State said that the auction of 5G spectrum will be held in April, the auction of 5G spectrum and 4G will be improved, Pakistan is facing cyber security challenges, cyber security attacks occur on a daily basis, cyber security and data protection are also our responsibility, we are paying full attention to it.

He said that the Prime Minister has formed a National Digital Commission under his leadership, which will present a 5-year action plan, the Digital Pakistan Bill will be presented in the National Assembly today, the bill is expected to be passed soon, after the bill is approved, the National Digital Commission will be established.

He said that the head of the commission will be the Prime Minister, and it is hoped that the opposition will support the Digital Pakistan Bill. A digital authority will be created under the National Digital Commission. The speed of the internet in Pakistan will improve in the coming years.