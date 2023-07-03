ISLAMABAD: According to reports, Minister for Religious Affairs Talha Mahmood has declared that starting in 2019, all Hajj expenditures will be collected in US dollars.

Mahmood also complimented the 160,000 Pakistani pilgrims on performing Hajj in a post-Hajj press conference.

He commended the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s efforts and stated that Jamarat, the scene of stone-throwing, did not experience any negative events during this year’s Hajj.

He saw that the majority of the pilgrims appeared content with the arrangements.

Mahmood further claimed during the press conference that he had increased the Hajj quota to around 179,000 for the next year.

However, he added, “Haji expenses will be paid in US dollars rather than Pakistani rupees.”

The minister claimed that the Saudi government made great preparations for the Hajj, and he personally went to the lodgings of Pakistani haajis (pilgrims).

He claimed that the Pakistani mission gave Pakistanis performing the Hajj the best support possible.

According to Senator Mahmood, he was given the opportunity to perform the Hajj as a guest of the state, but he chose to do it as a “common man” instead.

The Saudi minister had heard about the issues facing Hajj pilgrims, and had promised to address them in the future.

The religious leader declared that he has never permitted anyone to perform the Hajj for free and will continue to do so in the future.

He claimed that as a minister, he had covered his expenses for the Hajj, stayed with other Pakistani Haajis, and completed the ritual.

Mahmood responded to a question by stating that the president’s Hajj had nothing to do with his ministry and he had no idea how many individuals performed Hajj with the president.