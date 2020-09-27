Minister demands Nawaz to share agenda of calls made to Modi from outside Pakistan

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday demanded the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reveal the details of “number of calls” he allegedly made to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from “outside Pakistan” and also share the “agenda” of those calls. “Why did you call the head of the enemy state India from outside Pakistan Did you feel threatened that your calls were against national security and would be leaked?” Rashid asked as he made the startling allegation in a press conference in Lahore. “Nawaz Sharif should tell who gave India the address to Ajmal Kasab,” Rashid said. Rashid also posed a number of ‘questions’ before the media that he said he wanted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to answer. He firstly asked Nawaz to come clean regarding the money he allegedly received from Osama bin Laden in the form of charity.

Rashid also accused the former premier of taking money from Qatar for elections. “How much money did you spend in the 2013 elections and how much money did you receive through Saifur Rehman from Qatar? The nation should be taken into confidence on how much money he received from Qatar for the elections,” Rashid said. The minister then asked the former premier to tell the nation who sent busses filled with attackers to target former chief justice Sajjad Ali Shah. The minister also claimed that the PML-N planned the recent violence outside NAB’s Lahore office “in London”. Rashid said the former premier “talks about the vote, but not about the court.” “You made excuses that you were ill and left the county,” he alleged. The minister also slammed the PML-N supremo for “making speeches against Pakistan’s national security and institutions”. “Nawaz first denied the existence of Dawn Leaks but has admitted it now,” he said. The minister said that he was leaving these allegations and hoped that the PML-N respond to these by Monday. On the meeting between the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair, Rashid said that he himself was present in the meeting and insisted that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were discussed. He added that the Pakistan Army was standing shoulder to shoulder with the civil government. Rashid also said he was not “the spokesperson for any institution” a day after proudly stating that he was proud of being “a spokesperson of the army”.