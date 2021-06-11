ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has clarified regarding the imposition of federal excise duty (FED) on internet data usage, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan and cabinet did not approve the levy.

Hammad Azhar said in a Twitter message that PM Khan and the federal cabinet did not approve the FED levy on internet data usage. He added that it will not be included in the final draft of the Finance Bill (budget) that is placed before the parliament for approval.

Earlier, it was learnt that FED has been imposed on over three-minute mobile phone calls, internet data and SMS in the budget for the new fiscal year. It added a nominal tax will be imposed on a large portion of the population under the federal excise tax (FED).

The government decided to reduce the financial burden on the common citizen by cutting the WHT rate for mobile services. It has been suggested to implement the gradual deduction of WHT.