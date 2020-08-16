Minister, CAA DG seek report on Islamabad airport ceiling collapse

August 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Director General have taken notice of the damage inflicted by recent rainfall on Islamabad International Airport. The minister and the top CAA official have summoned a comprehensive report from officials concerned on the incident. According to Senior Joint Secretary of the Aviation Division Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the CAA Director General sought a report on the incident with directives for fixing the damaged ceiling within three days’ time. He also instructed the project manager and the airport manager to furnish their reports in this regard. The aviation minister will visit the airport tomorrow to review the situation. A spokesperson for the Aviation Division said the incident occurred on the morning of Aug 14 when 56 millimetres of rain lashed the airport, due to which a major portion of the false ceiling of its international departure and domestic arrival lounges as well as CIP lounge collapsed under the burden of rainwater accumulating on ceiling panels.

