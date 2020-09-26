ISLAMABAD : Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam has said that the government is taking all-out measures to facilitate the farmers with use of modern technology. Talking to a private news channel, Imam said the government will soon announce a minimum wheat support price for achieving the wheat procurement targets. He assured that the PTI-led government is working on Chinese seed research technology for enhancing wheat production and the government will provide certified seeds to the growers for increasing yields of various crops. TLTP
Minimum wheat support price to be announced soon: Imam
