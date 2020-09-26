Minimum wheat support price to be announced soon: Imam

ISLAMABAD : Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam has said that the government is taking all-out measures to facilitate the farmers with use of modern technology. Talking to a private news channel, Imam said the government will soon announce a minimum wheat support price for achieving the wheat procurement targets. He assured that the PTI-led government is working on Chinese seed research technology for enhancing wheat production and the government will provide certified seeds to the growers for increasing yields of various crops. TLTP