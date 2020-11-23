MINGORA: The students of Mingora have chosen their favorite minister and it’s Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.Students of Jahanzaib College, Mingora rejoiced on Monday afternoon after the minister announced the news of closing schools across the country.In a video trending on Twitter, they were seen chanting, “Jab take suraj chand rahega Shafqat Mahmood ka naam rahega [As long as the sun and moon shine, Shafqat Mahmood’s name will be taken].” Other students sloganed “long live Shafqat Mahmood”. A number of people took to social media platforms and shared memes in favor of the minister.

Following this, ShafqatMahmood started trending on Twitter. The minister announced on Monday that all educational institutes in Pakistan will close from November 26.The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre meeting. Mahmood said that the classes will be taken online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10. Exams that were to be held in December have been postponed, he said, adding that they will now be taken when classes will resume in January. Entry exams such as MDCAT will, however, be held as per schedule. NNI