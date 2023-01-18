After an intense pitching process, Telenor chose Mindshare to be its traditional and digital media agency.

The largest media buying agency in Pakistan, Mindshare Pakistan, a division of GroupM, thrives on data, digital, and technology in addition to its traditional portfolio of business.

Additionally, the agency recently won gold awards for Campaign Asia’s Media Agency of the Year and Digital Media Agency of the Year.

This collaboration between Telenor and Mindshare is expected to result in a number of positive developments for both parties and the telecom sector since it recognises the importance of a data-driven strategy.

With its extensive client base, reach, and real-time data, Telenor will tremendously benefit from Mindshare’s media, digital, and buying experience.

We feel incredibly thrilled to have been chosen as Telenor’s Pakistani media agency. This gives us a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with one of the strongest telcos. The best of our thoughts and skills will be put to use by my team and me to build momentum for Telenor, said Agha Zohaib, managing director of Mindshare Pakistan.

The collaboration between the two firms “looks promising and passionate” in part because of their “tech-driven ethos and agility in adjusting to new challenges.”Managing Director of Mindshare Pakistan, Agha Zohaib, remarked,” he continued.

Helen McRae, CEO of Mindshare Asia Pacific, commented on the event, saying, “We are happy to be appointed as Telenor’s agent in Pakistan. The core of our collaboration with Telenor is our goal of tying data to positive progress for our clients. In the future, we hope to take Telenor even further.