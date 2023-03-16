The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday prohibited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from hosting a public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19 in a significant move (Sunday).

On a plea submitted by PTI leader Hammad Azhar protesting the application of Section 144 in the Punjabi capital, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the IHC made a decision. He gave the political party instructions to meet with the city government and develop a plan.

To find a solution, Judge Sheikh ordered the PTI to speak with the chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and the Punjab inspector general of police Usman Anwar. You must not disrupt the system, he said.

The judge ruled that a plan should be developed 15 days before to the demonstration.

On March 13, the PTI chairman addressed the attendees of his electoral rally and scheduled a power display at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19 (Sunday). He said that the public publication of Toshakhana’s record revealed facts. We must battle for the entire nation, he continued.

A Punjab election schedule was released at the time of the protest. There will be an election on April 30.

Following the announcement of the rally to launch the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s election campaign on March 12, the interim Punjab government enforced Section 144 in Lahore. This was the second time in less than a week that the limitation was enforced by the interim administration in advance of the party’s election rally.