sheikhupura: An employee of a private mill was killed for resisting a street crime in the city on Thursday. Police said unidentified robbers snatched money from a local mill employee and shot him dead over offering resistance.

The police said 42-year-old Muhammad Imran, a resident of Vehari, used to work at a private textile mill in Kharrianwala and lived in a rented house near his workplace. On Thursday evening, the victim was returning home with his brother when the robbers riding a motorcycle snatched Rs700 from Imran and Rs350 from his brother near Chak 74 JB Lohke.

Meanwhile, Imran tried to offer resistance to prevent the robbery but the robbers opened fire on him. Consequently, the victim received serious bullet injuries. After the provision of medical first aid, Rescue 1122 personnel rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police rushed to the spot as soon as the murder was reported. The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem and other legal formalities.

A case was registered against the robbers under Sections 302 and 392 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the statement of the victim’s son. A police official said that the search for the alleged robbers was underway.