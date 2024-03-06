Karachi: Commissioner Karachi has issued a notification on the prices of food items.

According to the spokesperson of Sindh Chief Minister, the price control program has started on the direction of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in which the administration will check the price list to control the prices.

According to the notification, the dairy farmer price of milk has been fixed at Rs 180, wholesale Rs 188 and retail Rs 200 per litre, while the wholesale price of sugar is Rs 123 per kg and the retail price is Rs 130.

Similarly, X flour mill flour is Rs 120, wholesale Rs 123 and retail Rs 128, fine x flour mill flour Rs 130, wholesale Rs 133 and retail Rs 138 while the retail price of mill flour has been fixed at Rs 140.

According to the notification, the price of goat meat has been fixed at Rs 1,700, goat meat at Rs 1,450 and mutton meat at Rs 1,590 per kg.

The price of live farm chicken is Rs 366, wholesale Rs 378 and retail Rs 386, while the price of chicken meat has been fixed at Rs 598 per kg.

Apart from this, notification of prices of grocery and bakery items has also been issued.