Justice can also be achieved by the early decision of the case in military courts: Qosin Faisal

The caretaker government also seems to be dominated by the elite: Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Rozenews SK Niazi

while talking with Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar's talk in Sachi Baat program, The Supreme

Court today suspended the verdict on the trial of civilians, The court said that there is a right of

appeal after court martial, A larger bench was formed even then when the Army Public School

incident happened, A few judges today recused themselves from the case,Judges say that the

Practice and Procedure Act should be decided first, The civilian trial case was related to the

events of May 9, Military laws and strict laws provide protection to the people in the country,

Millions of people work as civilians within the military.

Lawyer Qusin Faisal Mufti's talk in Sachi Baat program, At that time, the Supreme Court took

into account the events of May 9, Military laws do not affect anyone's fundamental rights,

Justice can also be achieved by the early decision of the case in military courts,

The general public is not affected by the trial of 102 accused in the May 9 incidents and The

proceedings in the military court will be in camera and nothing will come out. If the trials are in

civilian courts, many things can be avoided. There was a terrorist attack yesterday too, if any

terrorist had survived, his trial would have been in the military courts.

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui's conversation in Sachi Baat program, Aramco is the

biggest company in the world that will invest in Pakistan,

In the current situation, whatever investment comes should be welcomed, State Bank shows

wisdom by keeping interest rates unchanged, The government and State Bank should work

together to take the economy in the right direction.

The caretaker government should do its best to improve the economy, Caretaker Finance

Minister said the economy is improving and inflation is decreasing, Our target growth rate will be

3% while the maximum will be 2%, Deed still in place despite increasing prices and Interest will

not be paid from the revenues that FBR has and Urgent reforms in the tax sector are the need

of the hour, PTI government and State Bank gave huge loans at low interest rates, It is better for

stock exchange to go up but its continuation is not possible, Economic indicators are not moving

towards stabilization of stock exchange.

The danger is that Pakistan is being encircled, We are crying tears of blood that our soldiers are

being martyred , We have to think whether we can win the war by force and

General Kayani also used to say that we are close to winning the war, We have not succeeded

in uprooting terrorism and The caretaker government also seems to be dominated by the elite.