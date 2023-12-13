Justice can also be achieved by the early decision of the case in military courts: Qosin Faisal
The caretaker government also seems to be dominated by the elite: Shahid Hasan Siddiqui
ISLAMABAD: Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Rozenews SK Niazi
while talking with Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar's talk in Sachi Baat program, The Supreme
Court today suspended the verdict on the trial of civilians, The court said that there is a right of
appeal after court martial, A larger bench was formed even then when the Army Public School
incident happened, A few judges today recused themselves from the case,Judges say that the
Practice and Procedure Act should be decided first, The civilian trial case was related to the
events of May 9, Military laws and strict laws provide protection to the people in the country,
Millions of people work as civilians within the military.
Lawyer Qusin Faisal Mufti's talk in Sachi Baat program, At that time, the Supreme Court took
into account the events of May 9, Military laws do not affect anyone's fundamental rights,
Justice can also be achieved by the early decision of the case in military courts,
The general public is not affected by the trial of 102 accused in the May 9 incidents and The
proceedings in the military court will be in camera and nothing will come out. If the trials are in
civilian courts, many things can be avoided. There was a terrorist attack yesterday too, if any
terrorist had survived, his trial would have been in the military courts.
Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui's conversation in Sachi Baat program, Aramco is the
biggest company in the world that will invest in Pakistan,
In the current situation, whatever investment comes should be welcomed, State Bank shows
wisdom by keeping interest rates unchanged, The government and State Bank should work
together to take the economy in the right direction.
The caretaker government should do its best to improve the economy, Caretaker Finance
Minister said the economy is improving and inflation is decreasing, Our target growth rate will be
3% while the maximum will be 2%, Deed still in place despite increasing prices and Interest will
not be paid from the revenues that FBR has and Urgent reforms in the tax sector are the need
of the hour, PTI government and State Bank gave huge loans at low interest rates, It is better for
stock exchange to go up but its continuation is not possible, Economic indicators are not moving
towards stabilization of stock exchange.
The danger is that Pakistan is being encircled, We are crying tears of blood that our soldiers are
being martyred , We have to think whether we can win the war by force and
General Kayani also used to say that we are close to winning the war, We have not succeeded
in uprooting terrorism and The caretaker government also seems to be dominated by the elite.