Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, earned another achievement when he reached 6000 runs in T20 cricket.

In the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Rizwan, who is presently playing for Comilla Victorians, scored a tenacious 50 against Dhaka Dominators and was a key contributor to his team’s victory.

The right-handed batter amassed the 6000-run milestone in T20 cricket after his guiding 55-run performance.

Meanwhile, Khushdil Shah launched an assault and hit a quickfire 64 off only 24 deliveries, propelling his team to 184-4 in 20 overs after Rizwan calmed things down for the Victorians.