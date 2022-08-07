LAHORE: To ameliorate the poor economic condition, the business community requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the appoint a new Finance Minister to replace Miftah Ismail on Saturday.

The appropriate person for the right role is needed in the economy, according to Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) president Mian Nauman Kabir, who called for the PM to take “revolutionary measures” by reviewing his economic team.

“We believe that the current economic climate necessitates radical action. Thus, an overhaul of the economic team could help the economy get back on track, according to him.

It is urgently necessary to define a course for the greater good of the country, he claimed, and the transformation of the economic team will aid in improving the socio-economic fabric of the nation.

“There has been a nearly catastrophic decline in the macroeconomic situation,” he continued, “which has profoundly adversely affected growth rates, poverty, unprecedented increase in interest rates, especially food price inflation, and confidence in Pakistan’s ability to manage crisis situations and its future economic outlook.”

He urged the adoption of comprehensive measures to address the issue.

The LCCI chief declared that now is the ideal time to begin considering a long-term resolution to our problems because interim reliefs may be required right now to continue.