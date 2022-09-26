Miftah Ismail, the country’s minister of finance, has formally resigned from his position as a senior PML-N member and former Ishaq Dar is poised to take over as the new finance minister.

The change occurred on Sunday after a crucial PML-N meeting was presided over by party leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London. The gathering included the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, the minister of information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail , Ishaq Dar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

Miftah Ismail announced on Twitter that he had verbally presented his resignation to the PML-N supreme leader after the meeting to confirm the reports of it. During the previous PML-N administration, Ishaq Dar held the position of Finance Minister.

Due to medical issues, he had to leave for the UK while in Pakistan on trial for corruption. On Tuesday, he is reportedly going to swear in as the Finance Minister.