Microsoft has decided to introduce its artificial intelligence (AI) technology-based digital assistant in the copilot Windows 10 operating system.

This AI assistant was previously released only for Windows 11, but now the company has announced that Co-Pilot is being made a part of the Windows 10 operating system.

This will allow users to use the new system features using Windows 10.

The new AI assistant will be available to beta users first and will gradually roll out to Windows 10 Home and Pro edition users over the next few months.

Copilot Chat is a GPT-based AI chatbot that can be used for multiple tasks.

If you want quick access to Pilot, open a Windows 10 computer and go to Settings.

In Settings, click Update & Security and then Windows Update.

There, select Get the latest updates as soon as they’re an available option, from which you can check for new updates and install them.

On the other hand, Microsoft has also decided to end support for the Windows 10 operating system by October 2025.

Security and other updates for the operating system will not be available after this date.