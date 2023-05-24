Windows Copilot is new AI assistant that Microsoft has added to Windows 11. It will be accessible from the taskbar in all programmes starting in June.

Copilot aids users by responding to both basic and complicated questions, much like Bing’s AI chat. The AI assistant will aid the user in changing various technical settings and do duties like summarising documents, recommending music, and more because it is connected with Windows.

Microsoft stated in a blog post that “Once open, Windows Copilot sidebar stays consistent throughout your apps, programmes, and windows, always there to serve as your personal assistant. Every user becomes a power user as a result, making it easier for you to take action, modify your settings, and connect to all of your favourite apps at once.

Windows Copilot is a text-only application right now, but the business intends to add voice assistance in the future. In June, a preview version of Windows Copilot will be made available. It is anticipated to be more well-liked than Bing.