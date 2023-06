Mianwali Express train from Lahore to Mianwali derailed near Chak Jhamra.

According to railway authorities, a bogie of the train derailed and overturned due to which many people were injured, Rescue 1122 provided medical assistance to the passengers.

The affected coach of the train was separated and the passengers were seated in other coaches and the train was dispatched.

The Mianwali Express train runs from Lahore to Kandian Junction, Mianwali, Dawood Khel Junction, and Mari Indus.