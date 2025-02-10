Political affairs are going well and should improve, Qamar Zaman Kaira PTI people say they have nothing in their hands, Engineer Gul Asghar Khan 26th Amendment is being implemented, says Supreme Court Bar President

ISLAMABAD: Editor In chief Pakistan Group of News and Chairman Roze News exclusive conversation in sachi Baat Program I said from first day that these negotiations will not be successful, SK Niazi Business people here are going Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court has made a decision,

Mian Gul Hassan has been temporarily appointed as the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court. Mian Gul Hassan is an honest judgeWe wanted a High Court judge to be appointed as per the procedure, Naeem Gujjar I condemn the violence against Everyone has the right to protest,

The bar and the bench are the two wheels of the vehicle If the wheels of this vehicle stop, things will get worse, We said that the Judicial Commission meeting should be stopped on the decision of the 26th Amendment, We should not close the doors of the courts, Our demands were constitutional and were fulfilled today, They can transfer the judge, but they were not doing it constitutionally right,

No one is above the law, everyone has to work within their own limits, The judiciary system is getting worse in the country We want the judiciary system to improve, We have to restore public trust, When you don’t appoint judges on merit, these decisions will come like this, Our protest today was in accordance with the constitution,

We were also subjected to violence during the PTI era, They call us good when we are in the opposition, If they are in government, they are said to be bad, By bringing the PECA Act, they want to suppress the voice of journalists The government has closed down the entire Islamabad today We have no objection to the appointment of judges Lawyers were attacked with sticks today Governments keep coming and going,

Political affairs are going well and should improve, PTI members are practicing politics that I don’t believe in, The negotiations should have been successful, Qamar Zaman Kaira There is bitterness on both sides in the negotiations, If negotiations are held in an atmosphere of tension, the situation deteriorates,

Negotiators should hold talks in a closed room If they hold talks behind closed doors, they will be successful, Qamar Zaman Kaira has his own objections to the PECA Act Problems are solved only by listening to each other, Both parties were not serious about the negotiations, which is why they were not successful, There is no such thing as a loser in politics We have to fix Pakistan’s system Lawyers must work within the constitution

It was said and written that lawyers should come to the streets. Lawyers are not representatives of the people, says Qamarzaman Kaira Constitution is made in Parliament, There are many questions on Parliament, Parliament must make the right decisions, It is not the Assembly alone that has to make decisions, it is its job, Leader IPP Engineer Making a constitution is the job of parliament, Those who have objections to the election should go to court,

Our opponents don’t believe in elections, what do they believe in, PTI people say they have nothing in their hands, PTI members should present their demands in Parliament, Parliament is a superpower Everyone has the right to protest, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan Protests must be within the ambit of the constitution, President Supreme Court Bar

26th Amendment is being implemented, says Supreme Court Bar President Some lawyers have been seen protesting in Islamabad, Today’s judges have been appointed in accordance with the constitution, If the appointment of these judges was unconstitutional, we would resist, Today’s protest by lawyers is beyond comprehension, We stand with the constitution We should not destroy the environment.