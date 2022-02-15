Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Tuesday said the government will deal with the accused involved in the Mian Channu lynching in the same manner as it did with suspects responsible for the Sialkot lynching.

Addressing a press conference, the cleric, who also heads the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said that the prime minister, Punjab chief minister, and the Punjab police chief were actively involved in the investigations.

Police have detained 112 accused, including all prime suspects, he said, adding that 10 prime accused have been identified. The police will produce the accused involved in the Mian Channu lynching case before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) today, he added.

“No one will be allowed to take the law into their hand,” Ashrafi warned.

Last week, a mob in Punjab’s Khanewal district tortured and killed a man accused of desecrating the Holy Quran.

As per details, the local police, in order to prevent themselves, allegedly allowed the accused to leave the police station in Mian Chunnu where the mob was present.

The victim was dragged to a nearby place, tortured and killed, and his body hung from a tree, whereas the police allegedly played the role of silent spectators.