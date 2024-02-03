Meta, the company that owns Facebook, expressed fear of the death of its chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg.

According to a foreign news agency, Metta expressed concern about Zuckerberg in a financial report released last week, saying that CEO Metta’s risky activities could lead to his death, Mark Zuckerberg in He has also broken his leg due to the same activities.

It should be noted that a few months ago, Mark Zuckerberg suffered a serious knee injury during martial arts training, after which he had to undergo surgery.

However, in this regard, Meta’s latest financial report has expressed concern over the dangerous activities of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, saying that Mark Zuckerberg can be a potential threat to the company, and his lifestyle for the company. It is a cause for concern.

According to Metta, Zuckerberg’s risky pursuits such as mixed martial arts (MMA), extreme sports are not a personal choice but a risk to Metta and its investors.

In its published annual report, META pointed out that several members of management, including Mark Zuckerberg, have engaged in high-risk activities, such as recreational war games and even recreational aviation, that have resulted in serious injury or death. can cause

The report said that the unavailability of Zuckerberg or management for any reason could have a negative impact on the company.

Despite the potential risks associated with Mark Zuckerberg’s activities, Meta announced a 3x profit during the fourth quarter of last year in its report.