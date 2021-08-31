ISLAMABAD: The metro bus don’t come on time which is causing serious concerns among the citizens.

Talking to NNI here on Tuesday, a citizen Muhammad Haris said that he does work at a private company in Blue Area and uses metro bus to reach his office.

He said, in the beginning, the buses used to come on time but with the passage of time, these buses come late. This is because of dilapidated road conditions, he said.

Another citizen Muhammad Irfan made a similar complaint and said that he is an employee of Pakistan Secretariat and has been traveling through Metro Bus since its inception.

He said the management in the beginning used to be very active but with the passage of time the reality is otherwise. One has to wait for many minutes for a particular bus, he said and added when this the situation here in the federal capital, one may guess the government control ovet other provinces.

One Qamar Zaman Abass had similar views. He said though the fare of the bus is Rs 30 per person which is justified one but bus management asks for buying masks which is unjustified, he said.