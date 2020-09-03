RAWALPINDI : Employees of the Rawalpindi Metro Bus service blocked the track on Wednesday over non-payment of salaries. Passengers faced difficulties owing to the stoppage. The workers halted the bus operation in protest and staged a sit-in on the track in order to get their salaries issued. The administration called police to take action against the protesting employees. Subsequently, the bus service was restored after the track was cleared by police.
Metro Bus employees block track over non-payment of salaries
