A warning has been issued to those who leak what was said in meetings at technology company Meta.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is unhappy with the way the meetings are being leaked, and to deal with the issue, the company has issued a memo warning that anyone who leaks news could lose their job.

Mark Zuckerberg shared sensitive information in recent all-hands meetings (which all employees of the company participate in), including commentary on the company’s decision to end DEI programs.

Previously, Meta employees were allowed to ask open questions, on which everyone would cast their votes. However, those votes could not be seen.

Mark Zuckerberg said that he would talk less because everything he said would be leaked. An internal memo was issued by Meta’s security chief Guy Rosen to address the issue, warning that those who leaked the information would be fired. A warning memo issued by the company was later leaked.