According to social media juggernaut Meta, the credentials of millions of Facebook users may have been exposed due to rogue third-party apps. A new report from the company’s security researchers alerts users to more than 400 scam apps that are intended to steal Facebook passwords.

The research claims that these allegedly innocent apps were actually “fun or useful” services including VPN services, photo editors, camera apps, fitness trackers, and more.To make things simple for you, these apps included the option to “Log in with Facebook” like many other apps. These login capabilities, however, were merely a way to steal Facebook credentials.

David Agranovich, Director of Threat Disruption at Meta, adding that the majority of these applications lacked basic functioning on their own.Both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store offered these malicious software, the majority of which were Android apps.

The majority of the Android apps were “consumer” apps like photo filters, whereas the 47 iOS apps were “business utility” apps, according to Meta. The names “Very Business Manager,” “Meta Business,” “FB Analytic,” “Ads Business Knowledge,” and others were among those on the list.In addition to sending warnings to 1 million users who might have used the apps, Meta was fast to inform Apple and Google of its discoveries.

Users were notified that there was a chance their Facebook account information had been hacked.All of these programmes have been uninstalled from each different app store, according to both Apple and Google.