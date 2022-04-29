<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/2AKPG4VBNRNWVA3MJ4AX6HWD5M1643785639-0\/2AKPG4VBNRNWVA3MJ4AX6HWD5M1643785639-0.jpg" alt="meta"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Shares of Meta Platforms Inc<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">\u00a0rose 17%<\/a> in a relief rally on Thursday after having lost nearly half their value this year, as the social media giant surprised Wall Street with a better-than-expected rise in users joining the platform.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The stock helped lift the tech-heavy Nasdaq in premarket trading, spreading cheer to several internet and technology names. Apple, Amazon and Alphabet were all up more than 2%.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Investors seem to be clamoring for good news and Meta's results coming within touching distance of expectations scratched that itch," said Laura Hoy, equity analyst at <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Hargreaves Lansdown.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Analysts appeared mixed in their views on the results. At least five brokerages cut their price targets on the stock, while three raised their expectations.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Of the 63 analysts covering the stock, 46 have a "buy" or higher rating and only two analysts rate the stock "sell" or lower. The median price target on the stock is $300, well above its current trading price of $200.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Facebook's daily active users (DAU), a key metric for advertisers, came in at 1.96 billion, slightly higher than the estimate of 1.95 billion.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>While that was enough to send the shares soaring, Wall Street analysts took a more cautious tone, citing worries ranging from the war in Ukraine, Apple's App Store policy changes to competition from <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">ByteDance's TikTok.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"We do not believe the overall FB business has changed much over the past 90 days, but headwinds related to iOS changes, TikTok competition & Reels monetization are better understood," J.P Morgan's lead analyst Doug Anmuth said in a note.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->