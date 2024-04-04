Meta has once again introduced a change to Facebook that is inspired by TikTok.

The world’s most popular social media network has introduced a new video player that integrates videos of all formats and durations.

That means long videos, live videos and reels (short videos) can now be viewed in a single video player.

Loads of funny memes on X when Facebook and Instagram are down

To prevent misleading content, Facebook and Instagram decided to apply labels to AI photos

Facebook has completed 20 years

In this updated video player, landscape videos will also open in full-screen mode like TikTok, while longer videos will also include a slider.

Facebook’s new video player is very similar to TikTok.

TikTok also displays live, long, and short videos on a similar video player while scrolling through the For You page.

Meta is rolling out this new feature first to iOS and Android users in the US and Canada.

It will be rolled out to customers worldwide in the coming months